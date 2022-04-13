'Unsightly' Deer Stirs Concerns Throughout Colorado

A viral photo of a deer with a nasty condition is leaving Coloradans worried, according to FOX 31.

Multiple residents throughout the state contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife about the afflicted animal, which appears to have huge, strange-looking growths on its face and body. The agency soon addressed the sickly deer in a Wednesday (April 13) Facebook post.

"We won't be taking any beauty tips from this deer," CPW wrote. "The warty growths are cutaneous fibromas caused by a virus. They are pretty unsightly, but not serious. The deer is walking around fine, eating fresh green-up and acting like a deer. We are letting the deer be for now and will continue to monitor it."