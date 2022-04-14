Arcade Fire Plan To Dedicate Osheaga Festival Set To Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters were poised to play a handful of festivals this year, but after the sudden and unexpected death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band cancelled all remaining tour dates. As a result, bands like Nine Inch Nails and Red Hot Chili Peppers have been stepping in for the rockers to fill the empty slot. Now, Arcade Fire can be added to that list.

The band announced on Thursday (April 14) that they would be replacing the Foos at Osheaga Festival in Montréal, Canada and plan to dedicate their set to Hawkins.

"I considered Taylor from the Foo Fighters a friend," frontman Win Butler said in a video posted to Twitter. "He was always so sweet and so musical, and we’re going to be dedicating our set at Osheaga to him."

See his message below.