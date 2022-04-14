Billie Eilish And FINNEAS To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons' Special
By Yashira C.
April 14, 2022
Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will be guest-starring on The Simpsons this month! The siblings shared the exciting news on their social media today (April 14.)
The special episode is titled “When Billie Met Lisa” and will air on Disney+ on April 22. According to a press release, the synopsis of the episode reads: “Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.” FINNEAS tweeted that this was a "bucket list" item for him alongside the announcement. The Simpsons has had many musicians as guest stars in its over 30-season run. Last month, The Weeknd guest-starred in an episode titled "Bart the Cool Kid" as a character named "Orion Hughes." Other musicians who have made cameos include Paul McCartney, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Ed Sheeran.
See the poster for the episode below.
Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70Gxad— billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 14, 2022
The singer recently announced a collaboration with Nike for a new apparel collection. She posted a video to Instagram showing off items from the collection and wrote in the caption: "so excited to announce my new @nike air force 1 and apparel collection 😁. it was an honor to reimagine the originals while making them my own & i can't WAIT for them to be yours."