Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike For New Apparel Collection

Billie Eilish is teaming up with Nike for new apparel collection, including the brand's popular Air Force 1s.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared the news on Monday (April 11) in a video posted to her Instagram. In the short clip, Eilish can be seen wearing various items in the collection, form the matching hoodie and sweatpants to to the iconic white sneakers.

"so excited to announce my new @nike air force 1 and apparel collection 😁," she captioned the video. "it was an honor to reimagine the originals while making them my own & i can't WAIT for them to be yours."

The collection – which includes a hoodie, T-shirt, sweatpants, and Eilish's Air Force 1 design – launches April 24 on her merch store website and April 25 on the Nike SNKRS app.