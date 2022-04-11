Billie Eilish Teams Up With Nike For New Apparel Collection

By Sarah Tate

April 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish is teaming up with Nike for new apparel collection, including the brand's popular Air Force 1s.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared the news on Monday (April 11) in a video posted to her Instagram. In the short clip, Eilish can be seen wearing various items in the collection, form the matching hoodie and sweatpants to to the iconic white sneakers.

"so excited to announce my new @nike air force 1 and apparel collection 😁," she captioned the video. "it was an honor to reimagine the originals while making them my own & i can't WAIT for them to be yours."

The collection – which includes a hoodie, T-shirt, sweatpants, and Eilish's Air Force 1 design – launches April 24 on her merch store website and April 25 on the Nike SNKRS app.

In addition to her new collaboration with Nike, Eilish has been busy on the music front. She and her brother FINNEAS' recently took home their first-ever Academy Award during the Oscars on March 27 for their hit James Bond theme "No Time To Die." The Best Original Song winners then took the stage at the Grammys April 3 for a hypnotic performance of "Happier Than Ever," which included a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

