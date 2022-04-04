Cardi B Rants About Fans, Provides Album Update Before Leaving Social Media

As she continued to go off on fans, Cardi also mentioned that she had to prep on Sunday and Monday. She's also getting ready to do a major red carpet appearance soon. However, in the midst of that, she also gave a minor update about her upcoming album. The Bronx native said she's going "far away" to finish up her next project.

"I gotta prep today and I gotta prep tomorrow," Cardi said during the IG Live session. "So Tuesday, I'm going far away and f***ing finish the motherf***ing album. I'm doing a red carpet soon and it's gonna be great, but I don't like it when motherf***ers attack me to do some s**t and then call me lazy because I'm not doing it. One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so motherf***ing much. And that's why I'm f***ing mad."

Afterwards, Cardi deactivated her accounts on Twitter and Instagram. Despite her rant, Cardi does have new music on the way. Following her "No Love" collaboration with Summer Walker and SZA, the rapper recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes looks at her upcoming music video with Kay Flock. Check out her NSFW rant below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE