Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has Hilarious Response To #TBT Meme Of Himself

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided the perfect response to a meme of himself on Twitter weeks ahead of his 50th birthday.

The nostalgia-based Twitter account @DoYouRemember shared a meme of a 16-year-old Johnson with a mustache and suit that included the caption, "16 year old Dwayne Johnson looks even older than current Dwayne Johnson."

The legendary wrestler and box office megastar quote-tweeted the post minutes later with, "Yes as I approach my 50 millionth birthday - even at 16, I always brought new meaning to the term 'He’s an old soul.'"

Johnson has made numerous references to how he was much larger than the average teenager during his high school years.