Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Has Hilarious Response To #TBT Meme Of Himself
By Jason Hall
April 14, 2022
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided the perfect response to a meme of himself on Twitter weeks ahead of his 50th birthday.
The nostalgia-based Twitter account @DoYouRemember shared a meme of a 16-year-old Johnson with a mustache and suit that included the caption, "16 year old Dwayne Johnson looks even older than current Dwayne Johnson."
The legendary wrestler and box office megastar quote-tweeted the post minutes later with, "Yes as I approach my 50 millionth birthday - even at 16, I always brought new meaning to the term 'He’s an old soul.'"
Johnson has made numerous references to how he was much larger than the average teenager during his high school years.
Yes as I approach my 50 millionth birthday - even at 16, I always brought new meaning to the term “He’s an old soul” 😂🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/oEWGMuEtRy— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 14, 2022
In 2015, the former WWE champion shared the same photo on his verified Instagram account, joking that he "straight up kicked puberty's a** early in life."
"I was also 6'4 225lbs, rockin' a dead caterpillar on my lip (aka the porn 'stache) and all the kids in every high school thought I was an undercover cop cause I looked like a mutated, yet handsome SOB of a man child," Johnson wrote.
That rapid growth has also been documented on his NBC sitcom Young Rock, which chronicles his childhood, teen and early 20s years.
Johnson, who recently purchased and plans to reboot the XFL football league, will turn 50 on May 2.