Florence + The Machine Uniquely Unveil New Album Tracklist

By Yashira C.

April 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Florence And The Machine have finally revealed the tracklist for their new album Dance Fever - and they did it in the most eye-catching way with tarot cards.

The band uploaded the incredibly detailed tarot cards to their website, with each card representing a song on the album. Clicking on the cards directs you to a video for the song if it has been released or alternatively, a pre-order link. See the tracklist and the cards below:

1. “King”

2. “Free”

3. “Choremania”

4. “Back In Town”

5. “Girls Against God”

6. “Dream Girl Evil”

7. “Prayer Factory'”

8. “Cassandra”

9. “Heaven Is Here”

10. “Daffodil”

11. “My Love”

12. “Restraint”

13. “Time Bomb”

The band's fifth album Dance Fever is set to release on May 13th. It follows 2018's High As Hope and was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic. The record was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff, and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals. Florence + The Machine recently announced that they would be heading out on a North American tour starting in April, and the lineup is an indie fan's dream. They will be joined by Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, King Princess, and Sam Fender on select dates.

