Florence + The Machine Uniquely Unveil New Album Tracklist
By Yashira C.
April 14, 2022
Florence And The Machine have finally revealed the tracklist for their new album Dance Fever - and they did it in the most eye-catching way with tarot cards.
The band uploaded the incredibly detailed tarot cards to their website, with each card representing a song on the album. Clicking on the cards directs you to a video for the song if it has been released or alternatively, a pre-order link. See the tracklist and the cards below:
1. “King”
2. “Free”
3. “Choremania”
4. “Back In Town”
5. “Girls Against God”
6. “Dream Girl Evil”
7. “Prayer Factory'”
8. “Cassandra”
9. “Heaven Is Here”
10. “Daffodil”
11. “My Love”
12. “Restraint”
13. “Time Bomb”
Já que saíram todos os nomes das músicas do Dance Fever, vejas as traduções no fio!— Site Florence Brasil 👑 (@SiteFloBrasil) April 14, 2022
1. King - Rei
2. Free - Livre
3. Choreomania - Fenômeno que aconteceu na Europa do século XIV em que grupos de pessoas dançavam até morrer. Inspirou o nome do álbum https://t.co/kmYcpVQ3wU
1/4 pic.twitter.com/xSzk1L9B9f
CAPÍTULO 13: The Bomb pic.twitter.com/9sXBcMdAGG— Site Florence Brasil 👑 (@SiteFloBrasil) April 14, 2022
Capítulo 12: Restraint— Site Florence Brasil 👑 (@SiteFloBrasil) April 13, 2022
O que vocês estão achando dos nomes das músicas? E do visual??? A era Dance Fever tá servindo demais! pic.twitter.com/vNcz4C27pr
The band's fifth album Dance Fever is set to release on May 13th. It follows 2018's High As Hope and was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic. The record was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff, and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals. Florence + The Machine recently announced that they would be heading out on a North American tour starting in April, and the lineup is an indie fan's dream. They will be joined by Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Yves Tumor, King Princess, and Sam Fender on select dates.