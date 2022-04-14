Florence + The Machine Uniquely Unveil New Album Tracklist

Florence And The Machine have finally revealed the tracklist for their new album Dance Fever - and they did it in the most eye-catching way with tarot cards.

The band uploaded the incredibly detailed tarot cards to their website, with each card representing a song on the album. Clicking on the cards directs you to a video for the song if it has been released or alternatively, a pre-order link. See the tracklist and the cards below:

1. “King”

2. “Free”

3. “Choremania”

4. “Back In Town”

5. “Girls Against God”

6. “Dream Girl Evil”

7. “Prayer Factory'”

8. “Cassandra”

9. “Heaven Is Here”

10. “Daffodil”

11. “My Love”

12. “Restraint”

13. “Time Bomb”