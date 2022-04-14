'HUSBAND': Britney Spears Refers To Sam Asghari Again On Instagram

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a video of her diving into a pool, and referred to fiancé Sam Asghari as her husband again. The “Baby… One More Time” icon captioned: “Yesterday my HUSBAND and I went swimming …. I’m like a fish 🐠 … I go really deep then I have to remind myself that you have to come up for air 💨 !!! Psss ... I heard water is the best exercise for babies 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 !!!”

Though many comments focused on swimming, the baby, and Spears’ freedom, a few commenters couldn’t help but draw attention to the possible hint that Spears and Asghari might have already tied the knot. “Queen of making clear that she’s MARRIED,” one wrote. The Circle’s Courtney Revolution added “You better talk about your husband I know that’s right 🔥👏🏾”

Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021. She took to Instagram at the time to show off the stunning ring, gushing “I cant f***ing believe it” and adding several diamond ring emojis to the ecstatic post. Earlier this week, Spears, 40, called Asghari, 28, her husband when she announced her pregnancy. Spears reflected on losing weight on a trip to Maui, “only to gain it back.” That’s when “my husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” This baby is Spears’ third child, joining her two teenaged sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15.

See Spears’ latest Instagram post here: