Pregnant Britney Spears Models New Looks 'Before I Really Start Showing'

Britney Spears flaunted a few new looks — and her “small belly” — in a new Instagram post, modeling her clothes before she outgrows them during her pregnancy. Set to “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base, Spears shared a one-minute fashion show, writing in her caption:

“So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼… I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker … I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Psss is anyone curious why I’m 4 sizes smaller by the door 🧐🧐🧐😉 ???”

Spears, 40, announced earlier this week that she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, though she referred to him as “my husband” in her announcement on Monday (April 13). This will be Spears’ third child, joining her two teenaged sons she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. After Spears announced her pregnancy, Asghari shared on Instagram that fatherhood “is the most important job i will ever do.”

Spears has previously hinted that she wanted another baby, including during one of the court hearings as she fought to end her 13-year conservatorship. Spears spoke at that time about not being allowed to remove her IUD, saying “I wanna be able to get married and have a baby.” Spears and Asghari got engaged in September 2021, and she took to Instagram to show off the stunning ring.

See her latest looks here: