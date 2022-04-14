Machine Gun Kelly Teases Release Of His First Feature Film, "Good Mourning"

Pop-punk artist Colson Baker, popularly known as Machine Gun Kelly, took to Instagram to tell fans about a new movie that he produced and stared in titled, "Good Mourning." The post detailed a few of his co-stars as well as an incentive for people to comment on the post for an exclusive release of the trailer.

“We are looking forward to bringing this wild comedy to audiences in theaters and at home on demand. The film is a reminder of how fun movies can be to make and watch,” CEO of Open Road Films Tom Ortenberg shared with Variety. “Colson and this incredible cast will bring audiences to their knees in laughter and leave their jaws on the floor.”

According to Variety, this is MGK's feature-length editorial debut. The film will also star Jenna Boyd, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Zach Villa, Becky G, Boo Johnson, and Pete Davidson. Cedar Park Studios is working with MGK and pop-punk musician, Mod Son to produce the stoner comedy with a set theatrical release date of May 20.

The poster for the film illustrates the cast coming out of MGK's head with the slogan, "When life hits a new low reach for a new high."