New Invasive Species Of Worm In Texas Is 'Basically Immortal'

The hammerhead worm has been spotted all over the Southern United States in recent years.

In Texas, this invasive species has been found in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth areas, according to Only In Your State. These foot-long worms have an appetite for earth worms. They also secrete a neurotoxic venom and are "basically immortal."

The hammerhead worm, which is indigenous to Southeast Asia, is easily recognizable by the shape of its head — a hammerhead. These worms prefer to live in the soil, but rain forces them to leave their homes. They're predatory and sometimes tough to spot, posing a threat to local ecosystems.

If you do come across a hammerhead worm, you shouldn't cut it in half, which is the most common way to kill a worm. This worm will grow into two separate worms if cut in half. Instead, you should dissolve it in a salt and vinegar solution or place it in a plastic bag and throw it away.

However you decide to dispose of the hammerhead worm, don't handle it with your bare hands — it secretes a neurotoxic venom to ward off predators similar to that of a pufferfish.