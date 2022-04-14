Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have addressed their need for a new wide receiver.

Nine-year veteran Sammy Watkins has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

The Packers confirmed the signing in a news release shared on their official website Thursday (April 14).

The former Clemson University standout was selected by the Buffalo Bills at No. 4 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his first three seasons with the franchise.

Watkins spent one season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 after being acquired in a trade (along with a 2018 sixth-round pick) for E.J. Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick before spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, which included winning Super Bowl LIV.

The 28-year-old spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens, recording 27 receptions for 394 yards and one touchdown during 13 appearances (nine starts).

Watkins ranks seventh among all NFL players in yards per reception with 300 or more catches since 2014 and is one of five active receivers with more than 300 receptions, 5,000 receiving yards, 30 receiving touchdowns and an average of 14.5 yards per catch during that span.

The Packers have lost their three top wide receivers during the offseason, which included trading All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling -- who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs -- and Equanimeous St. Brown -- who signed with the Chicago Bears -- to free agency.