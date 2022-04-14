Seattle Woman Allegedly Crashes Car Into Motel After Trying To Hit Man

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2022

Car Accident
Photo: Getty Images

A Seattle woman is facing charges for attempting to hit a man with her car and crashing her vehicle into a motel, according to NCW Life.

Wenatchee Police accused 28-year-old Ginetta Gean Blair of trying to use her 2007 Mazda to strike 29-year-old Eliseo Guizar-Garcia twice Monday morning (April 11). Blair and Guizar-Garcia reportedly had an argument at the Lyles Motel on North Wenatchee Avenue before things escalated.

The suspect ended up smashing her Mazda into the wall of a motel room, leaving the structure damaged and the window destroyed, authorities allege. No word on if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Blair may face charges of assault, hit-and-run, and malicious mischief, according to reporters, and she was held on a $30,000 bond. She was also arrested on unrelated warrants, they added.

There have been more wild motor stories across the United States recently. This week, a driver smashed their car into an Arizona restaurant, leaving four people injured. Earlier this month, a shocking video shows a car slamming into a motorcyclist and sending them flying off their vehicle. Then, there was the ridiculous story of a teen driver accused of speeding on the shoulder of a Florida road to impress his girlfriend.

