Car Slams Into Utah Motorcyclist, Sends Him Flying In Shocking Video

A motorcyclist was sent flying into the air after a car slammed into him outside a Utah apartment complex on Thursday (April 7).

The driver, Kenneth Cordova, 34, was arrested for attempted murder for intentionally using his car to hit another person, according to ABC 4. The Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at a Salt Lake County apartment complex.

The whole incident was caught on camera.

The video shows a motorcyclist sitting on his bike near a sidewalk. Then, a car is seen making a beeline toward the motorcyclist, crashing into him and sending him flying into the air. The victim, who flipped over several times, miraculously stood up to confront the driver. The end of the video shows Cordova rushing out of his car and apparently pushing the victim, as if to start a fight.

According to ABC 4, Cordova told police during questioning he intentionally targeted the victim "because he allegedly saw him holding a gun minutes before the incident." Cordova added he "believed the victim 'had a hit' on him dating back from 2009. He says he felt, 'he had to kill or be killed.'"

Police said there's no evidence that supports the victim ever possessed a firearm. The victim also said he has never seen or interacted with Cordova before the incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Cordova, who police say is a "multi-state offender, convicted felon and has a history of violent behavior" with criminal history in Nevada and Arizona, is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

You can watch the video below: