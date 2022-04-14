Sick Dolphin Dies After Being Harassed By Texas Beachgoers

A dolphin that was sick and stranded on a Texas beach has died after beachgoers reportedly harassed the animal.

The dolphin was found on the shore at Quintana Beach in Brazoria County on Sunday (April 10) evening, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, a nonprofit organization "dedicated to marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, research and education and provides a coordinated response to all stranded and injured marine mammals along the Texas coast."

In a Facebook post, the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network shared a photo of the dolphin and a photo of beachgoers touching the animal. The organization said beachgoers reportedly pushed the dolphin back to sea where they tried to swim with and ride it. Beachgoers continued to harass the animal by crowding around it.

The dolphin later died before rescuers were able to make it to the beach, the organization said.

"This type of harassment causes undue stress to wild dolphins, is dangerous for the people who interact with them, and is illegal - punishable by fines and jail time if convicted," TMMSN said.

The organization issued the following warning regarding animals that have been found stranded:

"If a live dolphin or whale strands in Texas, please DO NOT PUSH the animal back to sea, do not attempt to swim or interact with them, do not crowd them, and immediately call 1-800-9MAMMAL (1-800-962-6625) for guidance on how to help support the animal until the TMMSN rescue response arrives!"