This Is The Bar In Cincinnati With The Best View

The only thing better than a nice, cold rooftop beverage as the weather starts to get warmer is a rooftop beverage with a view, and what better view than the Queen City?

Cincinnati is not only known for Skyline Chili, but also the views of the skyline itself. Seated atop the AC Upper Deck Rooftop at the AC Hotel Cincinnati you will find of the best views in all of the city, according to Cincinnatiusa.

The AC Upper Deck Rooftop is a riverfront property that allows guests to admire the river, bridges and hustle and bustle of the city below while enjoying a variety of cocktails and small plates. Guests can also see Covington, KY from the rooftop. Coming in at a close second is The Landing at Bishop's Quarter.

Here is what Cincinnatiusa had to say about the AC Upper Deck:

"Situated at The Banks, AC Upper Deck at the AC Hotel Cincinnati gives visitors views of Great American Ball Park, Covington, Ky., and the riverfront. Watch the river traffic pass by as you admire the sunset after a day of sightseeing. String lights create a romantic and stylish setting, perfect for date night. Enjoy tapas, such as roasted red pepper hummus and margherita flatbread."

