South Carolina Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In The State

No matter if they are bone-in or boneless, chicken wings are the ultimate party snack. They're also a very versatile food, smothered in flavorful sauces ranging from sweet and mild to hot and spicy. Using reviews, awards and feedback from locals, Mashed found the best chicken wings in each state, including those served at a longtime Palmetto State favorite.

So where can you find the best chicken wings in all of South Carolina?

D's Wings

With "wings" in the name, you know this eatery has some of the tastiest wings around, with the Citrus Kick Wings being named the best of the best. D's Wings is located at 415 Meeting Street in West Columbia.

Here's what the site had to say about the best wings in the state:

"An excellent citrusy wing is difficult to find, but that's exactly what you'll discover at D's Wings. ... You must try the Citrus Kick Wings at this much-ballyhooed wing joint. These wings are made with real citrus juice, and they provide a spicy kick to your lips to further your enjoyment. Happy customers will enthusiastically inform you that you won't be able to find superior wings anywhere else in the state of South Carolina."

