When looking for a new restaurant to sample, you don't always have to visit popular eateries or chains to ensure a delicious meal; incredible food can be found in the unlikeliest of places.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and personal experience, LoveFood searched for the best under-the-radar restaurants and must-try eateries around the country, compiling a list of the best spot in each state as "some of the best food can be found where you least expect it." From a restaurant in Alabama house inside an old schoolhouse to a spot in Idaho that is not just a restaurant but has a connected bookstore and clothing store, there are some pretty interesting dining establishments around the country offering great food and unique atmosphere.

So which South Carolina restaurant was named the best hidden gem eatery in the state?

Old Li's Restaurant

This Charleston establishment serves up an incredible selection of authentic Chinese cuisine. Old Li's Restaurant is located at 1662 Savannah Hwy Suite 105 in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Billing itself as serving 'the only real Chinese food in Charleston', Old Li's Restaurant offers a long menu of authentic Chinese dishes, made fast but totally fresh to order. Although there are a few Westernized dishes available, you'll wan to skip right over these; instead go for the crispy Peking duck, dong po pork, oyster pancakes, or squirrel fish. For the best experience, go with a group and order a bunch of dishes for the table."

