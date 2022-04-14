Tiger Woods Reveals Next Tournament Appearance

Tiger Woods has committed to playing in the upcoming JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, just days removed from making an improbable comeback from a life-threatening car crash to complete the four-day Masters Tournament.

The JP McManus Pro-Am -- which benefits charities in Ireland -- will take place on July 4-5, 10 days ahead of the 150th Open at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Woods confirmed his decision while speaking with Sky Sports following his Sunday (April 10) round at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 15-time Major champion did, however, say he's still undecided on whether he'll compete in the PGA Championship in May or the U.S. Open in June.

"It'll be just the big events," Woods told Sky Sports via ESPN. "I don't know if it'll be Southern Hills or not. But I am looking forward to St. Andrews. That is something that is near and dear to my heart. I've won two Opens there. It's the home of golf. It's my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one. But anything in between that, I don't know."

Woods' Masters appearance marked his first in an official event since a February 2021 car crash that resulted in serious injuries.

The 46-year-old shot at 1-under 71 for the first round and 2-over 74 for the second, but finished with back-to-back 6-over 78 rounds on Saturday (April 9) and Sunday.