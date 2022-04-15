3 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese

April 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's time to check your lottery tickets once again! Three Powerball tickets sold in the Phoenix are big winners this week, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Lottery, all of the tickets are worth $50,000. The tickets matched four out of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning tickets were sold in Phoenix, Peoria, and Scottsdale. Here were the locations:

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were:

  • 14
  • 16
  • 41
  • 63
  • 68
  • Powerball 26

The Arizona Lottery wrote on Twitter:

"We're celebrating THREE $50K wins in the Valley!"
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.