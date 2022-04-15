3 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Phoenix

It's time to check your lottery tickets once again! Three Powerball tickets sold in the Phoenix are big winners this week, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Lottery, all of the tickets are worth $50,000. The tickets matched four out of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning tickets were sold in Phoenix, Peoria, and Scottsdale. Here were the locations:

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were:

14

16

41

63

68

Powerball 26

The Arizona Lottery wrote on Twitter:

"We're celebrating THREE $50K wins in the Valley!"