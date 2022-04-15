6ix9ine Reportedly Sued For $2 Million After Skipping Concerts

Then, a month later, 6ix9ine resurfaced and made a new deal with the company. They decided to reschedule the concerts for another time in January. But even after rescheduling, 6ix9ine reportedly ditched the rescheduled shows and hasn't followed back up with them since. The company tried reaching out to the artist by sending him seven letters in an effort to get him to perform and he still hasn't answered.



The lawsuit arrived not long after 6ix9ine posted a video to his Instagram account in which he showed off how he's living nowadays. Despite claiming that he was "struggling to make ends meet" just last month, the rapper walked out with wads of cash and dropped it to the floor before counting out over $1 million from the trunk of his yellow, paint-splattered Lamborghini Aventador. After seeing all the cash the rapper had laying around, Streamusic apparently decided to make an effort to get their money back with interest.



So far, 6ix9ine has not formally responded to the company's accusations. The rapper's lawyer Lance Lazzaro claimed that 6ix9ine hasn't seen any of the legal filings just yet.



"We have no comment at this time," Lazzaro said. "Tekashi has not been served with any legal papers."

