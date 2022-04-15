6ix9ine Reportedly Sued For $2 Million After Skipping Concerts
By Tony M. Centeno
April 15, 2022
Nearly a week after announcing his return to the music industry, 6ix9ine is already facing another round of legal drama.
According to an exclusive report TMZ posted on Friday, April 15, the New York native is the defendant in a lawsuit filed by Streamusic, an app that streams live performances. Court documents show that the company set up two shows in December 2021 for 6ix9ine to perform at, and paid him $150,000 in advance. Despite paying him to promote the shows and perform, the Dummy Boy rapper stopped responding to the company and ended up not performing at neither concert.
Then, a month later, 6ix9ine resurfaced and made a new deal with the company. They decided to reschedule the concerts for another time in January. But even after rescheduling, 6ix9ine reportedly ditched the rescheduled shows and hasn't followed back up with them since. The company tried reaching out to the artist by sending him seven letters in an effort to get him to perform and he still hasn't answered.
The lawsuit arrived not long after 6ix9ine posted a video to his Instagram account in which he showed off how he's living nowadays. Despite claiming that he was "struggling to make ends meet" just last month, the rapper walked out with wads of cash and dropped it to the floor before counting out over $1 million from the trunk of his yellow, paint-splattered Lamborghini Aventador. After seeing all the cash the rapper had laying around, Streamusic apparently decided to make an effort to get their money back with interest.
So far, 6ix9ine has not formally responded to the company's accusations. The rapper's lawyer Lance Lazzaro claimed that 6ix9ine hasn't seen any of the legal filings just yet.
"We have no comment at this time," Lazzaro said. "Tekashi has not been served with any legal papers."