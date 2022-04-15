Cardi B Joins Kay Flock, Dougie B & Bory300 On "Shake It"
By Tony M. Centeno
April 15, 2022
After teasing the record a couple of weeks ago, Cardi B's latest joint effort with Kay Flock has finally arrived.
On Friday, April 14, Kay Flock's "Shake It (Remix)" featuring Cardi B, Dougie B and Bory300 hit the streets. In the brief clip, we can see Dougie and Bory holding it down for Kay Flock as they post up with their crew and turn up to the drill record, which samples Akon's "Bananza (Belly Dancer)." Midway through the video, Bardi shows up in a white top and a red bubble vest jacket that matches her shocking Blood bandana-inspired hairdo.
YOU ON HOTS ? BITCH IM HOTS TOO !!!!😤😤😤 https://t.co/j7XDrDlLtr pic.twitter.com/e4JmNwRPaJ— Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022
"None of these b***hes is tough, I'm with the s**ts and it give me a rush/Shorty be lookin', think she got a crush, I'm not a step up, b***h, I'm a stomper/All of my opps get mixed with the grabba, Broke b***h said she was gon' touch me (Like, what?)/ She lyin', hakuna matata."
The anticipated record comes two weeks after she was spotted shooting her scene for the music video. It was the first time fans got to see her rare hairdo and heard a snippet of her latest verse. At the time, the "Up" rapper was also fed up with the hate she was receiving about the song from online critics and trolls. She took to Instagram Live to address her haters before she took a break from social media.
“Let me tell y’all something, because I be trying to be nice and trying to keep peaceful, but y’all not going to keep f**king playing me,” Cardi said in the video. "If y’all see my videos’ Red Bars,’ if you see my s**t ‘Pull Up On Me,’ and y’all see how the f**k I did my s**t, I always been doing videos like this.”
Watch the video for Kay Flock's "Shake It (Remix)" featuring Cardi B, Dougie B and Bory300 below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE