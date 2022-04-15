Darren Criss And Wife Mia Welcome First Child

Congratulations to the new parents!

Darren Criss and his wife Mia Criss welcomed their first child together, per People.

On Thursday (April 14), the Glee alum and writer/producer announced the birth of their daughter, Bluesy Belle Criss, born days earlier on April 11. Criss announced the happy news on social media, sharing a sweet photo of the couple staring lovingly at their little bundle of joy swaddled in a blanket with a large pink bow on her head.

"M & D made some sweet music," Criss captioned the first family pic. "🎶 Bluesy Belle Criss 🎶 4/11/22 💙 Out now. 💙"