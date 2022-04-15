Director Ron Howard Gives Shoutout To North Carolina Town
By Sarah Tate
Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard gave a shout out to the Outer Banks after his recent trip to the North Carolina coast.
According to WCNC, Howard and his wife Cheryl stayed the Burrus House Inn in Manteo last weekend, the town where his co-star Andy Griffith lived for several years before his death in 2012. He gave a shout out to the Inn in a tweet, posting a selfie where he can also be seen wearing an OBX hat.
"Cheryl & I had a great weekend at [Burrus House Inn] [in Manteo] The Inn deserves it's high rating on Trip Advisor," he said in a tweet, sharing a selfie from outside the Inn. "[Andy Griffith] always spoke so lovingly of beautiful Manteo. Terrific for fishing & family adventure. Not far from [Kitty Hawk] of [Wright Brothers] 1st flight fame."
While he stayed at the Inn, he stopped by several other places around the coast, including a visit to the Roanoke Island Festival Park in the Outer Banks. The park shared a photo with the famed director on its official Facebook page on Wednesday (April 13).
"You never know who you'll run into at the park!" the post stated. "We were thrilled to share our local history with beloved filmmaker and actor, Ron Howard, and his family during their visit last week."
Howard gained fame as Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show when he was a child before switching paths to working behind the camera. He has directed hit films like Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code and A Beautiful Mind, among others, the latter of which earned him Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director.