Director Ron Howard Gives Shoutout To North Carolina Town

Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard gave a shout out to the Outer Banks after his recent trip to the North Carolina coast.

According to WCNC, Howard and his wife Cheryl stayed the Burrus House Inn in Manteo last weekend, the town where his co-star Andy Griffith lived for several years before his death in 2012. He gave a shout out to the Inn in a tweet, posting a selfie where he can also be seen wearing an OBX hat.

"Cheryl & I had a great weekend at [Burrus House Inn] [in Manteo] The Inn deserves it's high rating on Trip Advisor," he said in a tweet, sharing a selfie from outside the Inn. "[Andy Griffith] always spoke so lovingly of beautiful Manteo. Terrific for fishing & family adventure. Not far from [Kitty Hawk] of [Wright Brothers] 1st flight fame."