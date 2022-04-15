Justin Bieber To Make Special Appearance At Coachella

Justin Bieber is set to make a special appearance at Coachella.

According to TMZ, sources inside Coachella's production team have said that Bieber will make a surprise cameo during Daniel Caesar's set on the main stage during the festival's opening night on Friday (April 15) where they will perform their mega hit "Peaches."

Though the "Ghost" singer is currently in the middle of his Justice World Tour, he doesn't have another show scheduled until April 19, giving him plenty of time to head out to the California music festival before traveling to his next stop in Cincinnati.

As of Friday morning, neither Bieber nor Caesar have commented on the special appearance. Additionally, it's unclear if Giveon, who also appears on the hit song, will show to complete the trio.

The group recently hit the stage at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3. Bieber opened the track by performing a stripped-back version of the hit, taking the first verse slow while playing along on the piano. The song then picked up steam as Caesar and Giveon joined him on stage, getting the crowd moving along to the performance. Everyone from Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X could be seen grooving along to the chorus.