South Carolina Police Look For Man Assaulting Others With Whipped Cream

Police in South Carolina are warning residents of a man who has reportedly assaulted several people with whipped cream.

Greenville Police are searching a suspect they said has assaulted passersby by pushed a plate of whipped cream in their faces. On Wednesday (April 13), the Greenville Police Department shared a photo of the suspect in a post on its official Facebook page, adding that he allegedly assaulted a woman with a stroller around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Main Street bridge.

"A woman was walking on the sidewalk, pushing her child in a stroller, when the pictured suspect hit her in the face with a plate of whipped cream," the department wrote. "There have been multiple incidents of this occurring today."