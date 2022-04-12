Texas Pranksters Wanted By Police For Advertising Fake Chick-Fil-A Opening

Unfortunately, there's not a new Chick-Fil-A opening in Wharton, Texas. Some pranksters wanted you to believe there would be — and now they're wanted by police.

The Wharton Police Department announced earlier this week it was on the hunt for whomever is responsible for fake "Chick-Fil-A Coming Soon" signs that popped up at the major intersection of Richmond and FM1301 in Wharton. In a hilarious Facebook post, the Wharton Police Department said a witness described this prank as "udderly heinous and heartless." They added the police chief has "allocated additional resources to find the source of this capital offense."

Long story short, don't mess with chikin in Texas!

The Wharton Police Department pranked its constituents back under its original post, saying they're "interested in identifying this individual that was seen near the scene earlier," alongside a photo of a cow. 😂 The police department assured the media this was all in lighthearted spirit when they said, "As the Chief, I promise that the only resources used to solve this prank was to go buy some popcorn and read these comments!"

The comments were a mixture of laughing in support of the Wharton Police Department's candid nature on Facebook, while others say maybe Chick-Fil-A should consider opening a location in the area.

"Maybe y’all shouldn’t look at it as a prank and look at is as a sign of what the people want," one user said.

"What jerks for getting our hopes up like that but come on guys this is freaking hilarious 😂 Everyone can use a good laugh sometimes!!!" said another.

"What has happened to this world,no respect for the dreams and hopes of prospective customers," said another.