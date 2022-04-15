Texas Parent Dressed As Easter Bunny Hands Out Condoms At Elementary School

A parent dressed up as the Easter Bunny was reportedly handing out Easter eggs with condoms inside at an elementary school in Texas.

The Austin Independent School District is now reevaluating its safety protocols as a result of the incident that unfolded at Gullett Elementary School, according to KXAN.

The parent was handing out eggs on the school's campus. Some eggs were filled with candy while others contained unopened condoms. The parent was asked to leave, but continued to hand out eggs on the public sidewalk, according to the school district.

The school notified families in a letter from Principal Tammy Thompson that said the event wasn't planned, nor was it sanctioned by the school. The parent has been spoken with about their "inappropriate nature of their activity."

"We are working to review our safety protocols to ensure this does not happen again," a school district spokesperson told KXAN.