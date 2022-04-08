Emma Watson Surprises Theater Students At Texas Middle School

Middle school theater students were surprised earlier this week when renowned British actress Emma Watson walked through the door.

The Harry Potter and live-action Beauty and the Beast star visited the Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy on Tuesday (April 5). According to The Dallas Morning News, Watson's visit was brief but shared stories and acting advice to drama students at the Dallas ISD school.

"Sudie TAG Drama students were treated to an outstanding lesson by our magically amazing guest speaker today, renowned actress Emma Watson! And she's wearing SUDIE SWAG!" the school posted on Twitter, along with three photos of Watson's visit, in which she was wearing a T-shirt from the school.

Dustin Marshall, Dallas ISD school board trustee, responded to the school's post and said it was "Very cool!"

Principal Michael Jackson told The Dallas Morning News that Watson was "very accommodating and kind" and was willing to answer any questions the students had. Students were full of "shock, surprise, disbelief, excitement — and just curiosity," Jackson added.

Watson was able to visit Sudie L. Williams Talented and Gifted Academy thanks to a parent who has a connection to the actress.