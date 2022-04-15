This Bakery Serves The Tastiest Cookie In Texas

Pass the milk — it's cookie time!

Whether you're craving a delicious and quick snack or you're getting ready to bake a couple dozen with the family, cookies are the perfect treat. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best cookies in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state.

In Texas, the best cookie is the chocolate chip cookie at Tiny's Milk & Cookies in Austin. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

There might be a variety of cookie flavours on offer at this walk-up bakery and ice cream shop – but customers all say that the chocolate chip can't be beaten. They're served warm and fresh from the oven most of the time, and they're dotted with gooey, melted chocolate chips. Tiny's also sells the raw cookie dough frozen, so you can bake a batch at home yourself.

Tiny's Milk & Cookies is located at 1515 W 35th St Building C in Austin.

