This Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In Texas

There's just something about your favorite breakfast foods piled high on a buttered piece of toast. Duh, we're talkin' breakfast sandwiches.

If you're craving one now — and we don't blame you — look no further. Love Food compiled a list of where you can find the best breakfast sandwiches in every state. Here's what they said about it:

Few food items can match the sandwich for convenience, versatility and, when done right, downright deliciousness. Throw in breakfast favourites like bacon, eggs, avocado and hash browns and you have something that's truly worth getting out of bed for. From simple sausage sandwiches on sliced bread to biscuits, bagels and French toast stuffed with sweet or savoury fillings, we've researched the best breakfast sandwich in every state.

In Texas, the best breakfast sandwich is the spicy bacon ciabatta at Crickles and Co. in Dallas. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

The breakfast sandwich you didn’t know you needed, the spicy bacon ciabatta at Crickles and Co. takes thick bacon and fried eggs to the next level with sweet tomato jam, sharp Cheddar and jalapeño aioli that’s just the right amount of spicy. If you’re afraid that won’t fill you up, the sandwich also comes with cheesy, garlic potatoes. Plus, you can be safe in the knowledge everything here is made with locally sourced ingredients.

Crickles and Co. is located at 4000 Cedar Springs Road, Throckmorton St Suite E in Dallas.

To read the full list of the best breakfast sandwiches in every state, click here.