This Is Tennessee's Best Restaurant With A View

When dining at a restaurant, the menu is typically the most important factor to a delicious dinner. However, if you add stunning views to the mix, you're in for a real treat.

Cheapism used reviews and rankings from customers and food experts to find the best restaurant with a view in each state. According to the site:

"The best restaurants keep regulars coming back for ambiance and atmosphere as much as for the food – and nothing says ambiance like a stellar view. Every state in the country is home to restaurants surrounded by stunning scenery that lets you feast with your eyes as much as your taste buds."

So which Tennessee eatery is the best restaurant with a view?

The Lookout at the Pyramid

Located in Memphis, you have to take a ride up one of the tallest elevators just to make it inside The Lookout at the Pyramid. When you finally arrive, you're met stunning views of the city and a menu filled with seafood and southern favorites. Also don't forget to look at the aquarium located in the middle of the restaurant and see the variety of fish swimming high in the sky.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Just getting to the Lookout at the Pyramid is interesting – it requires riding the [country's] tallest free-standing elevator to the top of the Memphis Pyramid. The restaurant's steampunk decor is complemented by a massive indoor aquarium and bordered by 360-degree views of Memphis below."

