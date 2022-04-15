This Is The Best Hole In The Wall Sandwich Shop In Milwaukee

Restaurants that look a bit run down and make you question if the food is safe to eat, often have the best food. These hidden gems deemed, "hole-in -the-wall" restaurants due to their appearance and size, are the definition of a book not matching its cover.

Only In Your State put together a list of the 8 best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the city, and Boo Boo's Sandwiches took first place. Boo Boo's Sandwiches located on 2nd Street, is famous for well... their sandwiches! EatStreet mentioned that go-to orders for customers constitute a tuna sandwich, a Jamaican jerk pork sandwich, and fries. They also offer a variety of kids meals, soups, sides, and even a few vegetarian options. La Casa De Alberto and Soup Bros are a few other restaurants that followed Boo Boo's closely behind on the list.

Here is what Only In Your State had to say about Boo Boo's Sandwiches:

"Boo Boo's Sandwiches is the latest hole-in-the-wall sandwich shop in Walker's Point and the sister restaurant to the well-loved Soup Bros. Although the little spot can be hard to find, it's well worth the search. Their sandwiches will make any lunch break better, and their fresh cut fries are downright addicting."

To check out the full list of hole-in-the-wall restaurants visit onlyinyourstate.com.