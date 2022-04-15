This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Arizona

I don't know about you, but the best part about any Italian restaurant is the free bread. 😂 Just kidding, the food is really good, too.

If you're craving Italian food now — and we don't blame you — look no further. Love Food compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Here's what they said about it:

There's no shortage of great Italian restaurants in the USA and many have been in the same family for generations. To help you seek out the best Italian dishes in the country, we've picked our favourite spot from every state – buon appetito.

In Arizona, the best Italian restaurant is RigaTony’s Authentic Italian in Tempe. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Reminiscent of restaurants in New York’s Little Italy, RigaTony’s is a spacious old-school spot with bags of personality and vintage style. Located in Tempe, the restaurant has cosy booths and low lighting. Customers praise the homemade bread and baked rigatoni which comes with a rich mozzarella sauce and garlic marinara, and Italian sausage.

RigaTony’s Authentic Italian is located at 1850 E Warner Rd. in Tempe.

