This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Texas

I don't know about you, but the best part about any Italian restaurant is the free bread. 😂 Just kidding, the food is really good, too.

If you're craving Italian food now — and we don't blame you — look no further. Love Food compiled a list of the best Italian restaurant in every state. Here's what they said about it:

There's no shortage of great Italian restaurants in the USA and many have been in the same family for generations. To help you seek out the best Italian dishes in the country, we've picked our favourite spot from every state – buon appetito.

In Texas, the best Italian restaurant is L’Oca d’Oro in Austin. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Since the opening of L’Oca d’Oro, executive chef Fiore Tedesco and his team have been impressing with high-quality, contemporary Italian creations. The menu changes but you might find dishes like carbonara with pink peppercorns, short rib confit with polenta and aubergine Parmesan.

L’Oca d’Oro is located at 1900 Simond Ave. in Austin.

To read the full list of the best Italian restaurants in every state, click here.