This Is The Best Lake In The Land Of 1,000 Lakes

Minnesota is known for its abundance of lakes, but how do you pick just one lake from the Land of 1,000 Lakes? Scattered throughout city and countryside, each one boasting different features than the next, one thing remains certain; there are plenty to choose from.

According to The Crazy Tourist, there are 11, 842 lakes in Minnesota and 6,500 rivers. Each lake is unique it its own way. Some have more wildlife and a greater population while others are quieter and provide a peaceful place to walk trails. The Crazy Tourist put together a list of the 15 best lakes in Minnesota, and the Lake of the Isles topped the list.

Here is what the The Crazy Tourist had to say about Lake of the Isles:

"This city lake is the quietest of all of Minneapolis’ lakes, as well as being the most beautiful. Lake of the Isles is encircled by a path that is fantastic for walking and cycling.There is also a road that runs around the lake, offering a scenic drive. Those that visit in the winter can enjoy ice skating atop the lake’s surface.Within the centre of the lake are two wooded islands that are protected wildlife refuges and can only be admired from afar. The west side of the lake is home to some magnificent stately houses."

For the rest of the list visit thecrazytourist.com.