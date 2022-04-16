Big Sean Says Harry Styles 'Got Paid Way More' Than Him To Play Coachella
By Yashira C.
April 16, 2022
Big Sean reacted to a report by TMZ that said his Coachella crowd "rivaled" Harry Styles' crowd. He reposted the article on his Instagram story and said, “Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me" alongside a laugh-crying emoji.
The headline of the article by TMZ read “BIG SEAN AT COACHELLA CROWD RIVALS HARRY STYLES‘ MAIN STAGE … Competing Headliners???” The article explained that Big Sean was winding down his performance at the Sahara stage at the same time as Styles was scheduled to start performing at 11:30 PM at the main Coachella stage. The article concluded by acknowledging that both artists had massive turnouts, "of course, this ain't a pissing contest either -- it's just interesting to see that Sean was as appealing and widely attended as he turned out to be."
See Big Sean's story post below.
Big Sean reacts to a report of his #Coachella crowd rivaling headliner Harry Styles:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2022
“Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me 😂” pic.twitter.com/tpfxXS5XgU
Styles delivered a high-energy performance at the Coachella stage on Friday night, and it was a sight to behold. He brought out country star Shania Twain for a duet and debuted two new songs off his upcoming album Harry's House, which is set to release on May 20. Alongside Shania, he sang "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still The One." See more about Styles' performance here.