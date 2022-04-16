Big Sean Says Harry Styles 'Got Paid Way More' Than Him To Play Coachella

Big Sean reacted to a report by TMZ that said his Coachella crowd "rivaled" Harry Styles' crowd. He reposted the article on his Instagram story and said, “Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me" alongside a laugh-crying emoji.

The headline of the article by TMZ read “BIG SEAN AT COACHELLA CROWD RIVALS HARRY STYLES‘ MAIN STAGE … Competing Headliners???” The article explained that Big Sean was winding down his performance at the Sahara stage at the same time as Styles was scheduled to start performing at 11:30 PM at the main Coachella stage. The article concluded by acknowledging that both artists had massive turnouts, "of course, this ain't a pissing contest either -- it's just interesting to see that Sean was as appealing and widely attended as he turned out to be."

See Big Sean's story post below.