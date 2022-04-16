Harry Styles Performs With Shania Twain, Debuts New Songs At Coachella
By Dani Medina
April 16, 2022
Harry Styles made his Coachella debut on Friday night — and he made it a night to remember. The "As It Was" singer performed a duet with none other than Shania Twain and also debuted two new songs off his upcoming album Harry's House, set to drop on May 20.
"Good evening. My name is Harry," the 28-year-old star said to kick off his headlining set, according to Variety. "It’s big in here, innit? For the next 80-or-something minutes, our job is to entertain you. I promise you we’ll do our absolute very best. You also have one job — that is to have much fun as you possibly can. I want you to be whoever it is you always wanted to be in this field tonight."
About an hour into his set, Harry brought out one of his childhood idols — Shania Twain. The two performed the 1999 smash hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still The One." Harry gave Shania a shoutout, saying "In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash." And of course, the two were decked out in matching sparkly, sequin outfits.
Twain said, "I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love."
You can watch both Harry and Shania performances below:
Love fest in the desert. #Coachella @Harry_Styles @ShaniaTwain pic.twitter.com/g19lCLvve2— shirleyhalperin (@shirleyhalperin) April 16, 2022
Harry Styles and Shania Twain sing “You’re Still The One” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/tmfZ1409GW— Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022
I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES 🔥🔥🔥— Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) April 16, 2022
Harry also debuted two new songs: "Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking." To introduce "Boyfriends," Harry asked the crowd: "Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend? To boyfriends everywhere, f*** you."
According to Variety, here's a look at Harry's setlist from his headlining performance at Coachella on Friday (April 15):
- As It Was
- Adore You
- Golden
- Carolina
- Woman
- Boyfriends
- Cherry
- Lights Up
- She
- Canyon Moon
- Treat People With Kindness
- What Makes You Beautiful
- Man! I Feel Like a Woman!
- You’re Still the One
- Late Night Talking
- Watermelon Sugar
- Kiwi
- Sign of the Times
You can watch Harry's performances of "Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking" below:
boyfriends - harry styles pic.twitter.com/bn8YuNVV2i— late night talking 🏡 (@lourrrylvr) April 16, 2022
Late Night Talking - Harrys House#HarryStyles#HARRYSHOUSE pic.twitter.com/kguPJ1lBIv— Pavan Chand (@PavanCh61957996) April 16, 2022