Harry Styles Performs With Shania Twain, Debuts New Songs At Coachella

Harry Styles made his Coachella debut on Friday night — and he made it a night to remember. The "As It Was" singer performed a duet with none other than Shania Twain and also debuted two new songs off his upcoming album Harry's House, set to drop on May 20.

"Good evening. My name is Harry," the 28-year-old star said to kick off his headlining set, according to Variety. "It’s big in here, innit? For the next 80-or-something minutes, our job is to entertain you. I promise you we’ll do our absolute very best. You also have one job — that is to have much fun as you possibly can. I want you to be whoever it is you always wanted to be in this field tonight."

About an hour into his set, Harry brought out one of his childhood idols — Shania Twain. The two performed the 1999 smash hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and "You're Still The One." Harry gave Shania a shoutout, saying "In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also told me that men are trash." And of course, the two were decked out in matching sparkly, sequin outfits.

Twain said, "I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love."

You can watch both Harry and Shania performances below: