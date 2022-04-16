Phoebe Bridgers Debuts New Song At Coachella, Duets With Arlo Parks
By Yashira C.
April 16, 2022
Phoebe Bridgers took the Coachella Outdoor Theater stage on Friday (April 15) for a dazzling performance.
The "Kyoto" singer played a 12-song set and started the show off with her hit, "Motion Sickness." She later debuted her new song "Sidelines," which was just released yesterday. The song is part of the soundtrack of the upcoming Conversations With Friends series, which is based on the book by the same name. Bridgers was then joined by Arlo Parks at the end of her set where they duetted her Punisher fan-favorite tracks, "Graceland Too" and "I Know The End." See the full setlist and clips from the performance below:
- Motion Sickness
- DVD Menu
- Garden Song
- Kyoto
- Punisher
- Scott Street
- Chinese Satellite
- Moon Song
- ICU
- Sidelines
- Graceland Too
- I Know the End
Phoebe brought out Arlo Parks to sing graceland too!! #Phoebechella pic.twitter.com/6IfFvIGHof— phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) April 16, 2022
This is just one stop on Bridgers' North American tour. The singer will be playing another weekend of Coachella and then move on to play more stops in North America, the UK, and Europe throughout the spring and summer months. The tour began on April 13 in Phoenix and will end in Los Angeles at the end of August. Coachella 2022 has already included many stunning performances, including performances by Harry Styles (joined by Shania Twain), Daniel Caesar (joined by Justin Bieber), and more.