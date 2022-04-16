Phoebe Bridgers Debuts New Song At Coachella, Duets With Arlo Parks

Phoebe Bridgers took the Coachella Outdoor Theater stage on Friday (April 15) for a dazzling performance.

The "Kyoto" singer played a 12-song set and started the show off with her hit, "Motion Sickness." She later debuted her new song "Sidelines," which was just released yesterday. The song is part of the soundtrack of the upcoming Conversations With Friends series, which is based on the book by the same name. Bridgers was then joined by Arlo Parks at the end of her set where they duetted her Punisher fan-favorite tracks, "Graceland Too" and "I Know The End." See the full setlist and clips from the performance below: