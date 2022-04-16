Mickey Guyton Gets Parenting Advice From Carrie Underwood And Maren Morris

Mickey Guyton has an all-star parenting support group.

The "Lay It On Me" country singer told People she gets motherhood advice from fellow country superstars Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris. Guyton has a 14-month-old son, Grayson Clark with her husband Grant Savoy. Underwood has two sons with her husband Mike Fisher, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3. Morris gave birth to her first child, Hayes, with husband Ryan Hurd in March 2020.

"I talk to my friend Maren about it, Carrie Underwood about it. It's just interesting. Once you become a mom, the moms find you. Moms really rally around you because they get it," Guyton told People. She added that she "never understood" the responsibilities that come with being a mom until she became one. "I saw kids (and thought), 'Oh, they're cute.' Move on. Now, I'm like, 'That's somebody's child.' There's a mom on the other end of that or dad or two moms on the other end that are important. ... I just have a whole different respect for mothers," she said.

She added, "You need that support. You need that support because none of this is easy. It's the greatest, hardest thing you'll ever do."

Guyton opened up and said she believes she was meant to be a mom. She said:

"Motherhood has taught me that I definitely was supposed to be a mom my whole life. I've always been a nurturer. And now that I have my son, it is literally all that. It's everything that I could ever want to do. It also helped me realize what matters in life. I was a career woman and all I did was focus on my career. And when I found out I was pregnant, I couldn't even imagine putting someone else before that. And then my son came and literally I will put him before anything. No problem. Not even a thought. It's just truly life-changing."