Rihanna Stuns On Cover Of Vogue, Opens Up About Pregnancy Fashion

Rihanna and her growing baby bump are in the spotlight as the Fenty Beauty founder appeared on the new cover of Vogue.

The "Love on the Brain" singer is bearing it all for the May issue of Vogue, where she opened up about romance with boyfriend and father of her child A$AP Rocky, going through her first pregnancy with all eyes watching her, and how she is subverting typical maternity fashion.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" she said. "I'm sorry – it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

She told the magazine that she hopes her style can help influence what it means to be fashionable and pregnant while "[redefining] what's considered 'decent' [clothing] for pregnant women."

"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that," she said. "This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"

Rihanna shared a photo of the cover on Instagram on Tuesday (April 12), which sees her in a skin-tight, mesh orange catsuit with matching gloves.

"our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!! 👼🏽," she captioned the stunning photo, which was taken by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Check out the cover below.