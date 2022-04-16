Miley Cyrus was recently spotted sharing a kiss with Maxx Morando in West Hollywood, seemingly confirming the rumors that they are dating. See the photos here.

According to People, the two have been rumored to be dating since at least January. They were spotted together in late December ahead of the Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC in Miami. Miley was seen dancing with Morando backstage during her commercial breaks. Back in November, Miley posted a photo on Instagram of them together at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles. Morando was previously the drummer for the Regrettes and is now with the band Liily.

Miley told Vogue back in September that the drummer helped create one of her festival looks alongside designer Shane Kastl. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase," she said. "It proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."

Earlier this month, Miley dropped a fan-curated live album titled Attention: Miley Live. The songs on the album were entirely selected by fans and included covers of classics like the Pixies' "Where Is My Mind," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," and Dolly Parton's "Jolene." She also included two previously unreleased songs, "You" and "ATTENTION."