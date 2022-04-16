Miley Cyrus Spotted Sharing Kiss With Maxx Morando

By Yashira C.

April 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus was recently spotted sharing a kiss with Maxx Morando in West Hollywood, seemingly confirming the rumors that they are dating. See the photos here.

According to People, the two have been rumored to be dating since at least January. They were spotted together in late December ahead of the Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC in Miami. Miley was seen dancing with Morando backstage during her commercial breaks. Back in November, Miley posted a photo on Instagram of them together at the Gucci "Love Parade" fashion show in Los Angeles. Morando was previously the drummer for the Regrettes and is now with the band Liily.

Miley told Vogue back in September that the drummer helped create one of her festival looks alongside designer Shane Kastl. "Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase," she said. "It proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply."

Earlier this month, Miley dropped a fan-curated live album titled Attention: Miley Live. The songs on the album were entirely selected by fans and included covers of classics like the Pixies' "Where Is My Mind," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," and Dolly Parton's "Jolene." She also included two previously unreleased songs, "You" and "ATTENTION."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.