Panthers Receiver Doesn't Want Team To Acquire Baker Mayfield

By Jason Hall

April 16, 2022

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
Photo: Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson publicly expressed his displeasure regarding reports of the team's interest in acquiring Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Anderson commented on a post shared by the Instagram account @panthers.way acknowledging NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's report that the Panthers were the most likely destination for Mayfield with, "Nooooo."

The wide receiver later posted "Facts" in response to a separate post from the account @panthersnat1on, which included the caption "Robby Anderson does not want Baker Mayfield to come to Carolina," in reference to his previous comment.

Anderson started 16 of the 17 games he appeared in during the 2021 NFL season and led the Panthers with five receiving touchdowns, while ranking second in all other receiving categories behind primary wideout D.J. Moore, recording 53 receptions for 519 yards on 110 targets.

The Panthers had three different quarterbacks start last season, with Sam Darnold making 11 starts, P.J. Walker making one start and former franchise quarterback Cam Newton making five starts after being re-acquired by the team midway through the season.

Anderson, who had previously played with Darnold for two seasons with the New York Jets, tweeted, "Buddy so lame #replacement" on April 6, which many assumed was a shot at Darnold, however, the receiver denied that was the case.

"If I was talkin bro I would @ him y’all reaching leave da drama and me out if it in New York I’m focused on positivity success and getting to my promise land with the FAM," Anderson tweeted the following day.

Mayfield requested a trade after the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans last month.

