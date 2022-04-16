Panthers Receiver Doesn't Want Team To Acquire Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson publicly expressed his displeasure regarding reports of the team's interest in acquiring Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Anderson commented on a post shared by the Instagram account @panthers.way acknowledging NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's report that the Panthers were the most likely destination for Mayfield with, "Nooooo."

The wide receiver later posted "Facts" in response to a separate post from the account @panthersnat1on, which included the caption "Robby Anderson does not want Baker Mayfield to come to Carolina," in reference to his previous comment.

Anderson started 16 of the 17 games he appeared in during the 2021 NFL season and led the Panthers with five receiving touchdowns, while ranking second in all other receiving categories behind primary wideout D.J. Moore, recording 53 receptions for 519 yards on 110 targets.