Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Spotted In Barbados Amid Cheating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted arriving at Grantly Adams International Airport in Barbados on Friday (April 15) amid cheating rumors.

In a video obtained by The Shade Room, the "Needed Me" singer is seen leaving the airport showing off her baby bump in a colorful mini-dress and heels. Rihanna and her boyfriend were seen hopping into a white van, along with members of their entourage.

Their escape to Rihanna's home country comes as cheating allegations were brought to light. The "Sundress" rapper was accused of cheating on Rihanna, who is pregnant with their first child, with designer Amina Muaddi. Muaddi shut down these rumors, calling them an "unfounded lie," according to Page Six.

In a social media post, Muaddi said:

"I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24 hr I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business — I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!"