Reality Star Details Texts With Rihanna About Pregnancy Experiences

By Dani Medina

April 9, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney revealed that she and Rihanna text about their pregnancy experiences.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the reality TV star and Married to the Mob designer said, "We've been texting. I'm happy for her, obviously. She's just, I mean, the way she's rocking pregnancy is just unlike anything I've ever seen."

Rihanna has made several public — and mega-stylish — appearances since announcing her pregnancy. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky.

McSweeney said she and the Fenty Beauty founder share their pregnancy experiences with each other. The Real Housewives star has a 14-year-old daughter with her ex, Rob Cristofaro.

"I just recently was talking to her about how at the end of my pregnancy, I could barely sleep because you’re just so big. And you’re like, ‘Oh, this baby.’ And I was like getting heartburn and stuff," McSweeney told Us Weekly.

McSweeney, however, said she isn't dishing out any unwanted pregnancy advice. "She doesn’t ask me for any, so I’m not gonna give her unsolicited advice. (If I were to) give anyone advice, it’d be not to listen to anyone because everyone has something to say about it. And at the end of the day, women have been, like, birthing babies and taking care of them for millennia. We just do it," she said.

Rihanna and Leah have been friends since they met at a Met Gala afterparty a few years ago. Rihanna has made it known that she's a fan of McSweeney's clothing line, Married to the Mob. The "Needed Me" singer even dissed Real Housewives of New York costar Ramona Singer when she threw shade at McSweeney's brand.

"I got introduced to Rihanna and she thought she knew me already — and she gave me a huge hug and was like, ‘I know you!’ And I was like, ‘Actually, you don’t know me. But, you wear my clothing line. You wear my brand, and thank you for that,'" McSweeney shared with Bravo in 2020.

Rihanna
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.