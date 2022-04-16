T-Pain Hilariously Calls Out Fans For Not Buying Tickets To His Dallas Show

By Dani Medina

April 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dallas, do you not like T-Pain?! That's what he's beginning to think. 😔

The "I'm Sprung" rapper shared a behind-the-scenes look into the business side of his "The Road To Wiscansin Tour" in a hilarious TikTok video on Saturday (April 16). His team meets up every week to "catch up" on all things related to the tour, including a look at the percentages of tickets sold in each city. The spreadsheet can be seen behind T-Pain as he explains the process.

One city in particular — Dallas, Texas — has not been selling well for T-Pain, he said in the video. "What the f***, Dallas?! Dallas, what are you doing?! Y'all don't f*** with me?!" he joked about Dallas' 26% ticket sale rate. "What did I do! Let me know what I did! What's going on?!"

"I wore cowboy hats many times. I used to raise horses. I feel like I'm part of the city," he continued on his rant. "I've worn a cowboy hat or two, you know what I'm sayin'? Regular cowboy and Dallas Cowboys, I've done both! What the f***!"

So Dallas, please do this man a favor and buy tickets to his upcoming Dallas show scheduled for May 18.

Here's a look at T-Pain's upcoming "The Road To Wiscansin Tour" dates:

  • May 10: San Francisco, California
  • May 12: Los Angeles, California
  • May 13: Phoenix, Arizona
  • May 17: Austin, Texas
  • May 18: Dallas, Texas
  • May 20: Gulf Shores, Alabama
  • May 21: Atlanta, Georgia
  • May 24: Tampa, Florida
  • May 25: Orlando, Florida
  • May 27: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • May 28: Richmond, Virginia
  • May 29: Buffalo, New York
  • May 31: New York, New York
  • June 2: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • June 4: Boston, Massachusetts
  • June 8-9: Chicago, Illinois
  • June 11: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
T-Pain
