50 Cent Drags JAY-Z For Reportedly Not Wanting Him To Perform At Super Bowl

By Tony M. Centeno

April 18, 2022

50 Cent & JAY-Z
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent doesn't seem to be happy with JAY-Z after he named the rapper in several derogatory social media posts over the weekend. The veteran rapper appeared to react to what Hov allegedly said about Eminem's request to have 50 perform at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime show.

It all started after the latest Drink Champs episode featuring Snoop Dogg dropped everywhere on Friday, April 15. In the beginning of the episode, hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN discuss the epic performance with Snoop. During their conversation, the CNN rapper claimed that he had his own chat with JAY-Z about the performance, in which Hov said that Eminem told him that he wouldn't perform with 50.

“He said ‘the white guy called for 50 Cent,'" Noreaga said. "So I said ‘who’s the white guy?’ Cause I’m thinking it’s Jimmy Iovine. And he [JAY-Z] said ‘no Eminem called directly for 50.’ And he said ‘I can’t do it if I can’t bring 50 up.'”

As soon as 50 heard that part, the Power executive producer went off on one of his classic rants on Instagram. In his posts, 50 claimed that JAY-Z was trying to look like a "gay painter," which was a dig at Hov's hair style. He followed-up with another post that clearly made fun of Hov's appearance.

“Why would he have to say that should be the question?” 50 wrote in the first post. “NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. LOL."

"Why did he say the white boy, why he didn’t say the biggest rap artist in the world? Happy Easter! man enjoy the holidays,” he said in the second post with a laughing emoji.

So far, JAY-Z has not reacted to 50's posts. See what 50 had to say below.

