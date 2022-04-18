As soon as 50 heard that part, the Power executive producer went off on one of his classic rants on Instagram. In his posts, 50 claimed that JAY-Z was trying to look like a "gay painter," which was a dig at Hov's hair style. He followed-up with another post that clearly made fun of Hov's appearance.



“Why would he have to say that should be the question?” 50 wrote in the first post. “NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. LOL."



"Why did he say the white boy, why he didn’t say the biggest rap artist in the world? Happy Easter! man enjoy the holidays,” he said in the second post with a laughing emoji.



So far, JAY-Z has not reacted to 50's posts. See what 50 had to say below.

