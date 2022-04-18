$8,000 Worth Of Bikes Stolen From Locked Denver Garage

A Denver couple is frustrated after some thieves managed to break into their garage and steal thousands of dollars worth of bikes, according to FOX 31.

Five out of seven bikes were reportedly taken from the locked up garage the morning of April 10 in the Baker neighborhood. Dominique Vanden Dries told reporters she and her boyfriend woke up to the missing bikes. She believes the suspects broke their alleyway gate fence and picked the lock on their detached garage door.

"They are professional bike thieves," she says. Vanden Dries believes the stolen bikes were worth around $8,000, three of which she owned. Her boyfriend owned one, and another one belonged to her friend, she added.

"They ended up leaving two of the not-so-nice bikes, so they knew what they were doing," the theft victim said. Vanden Dries claims the couple filed a police report and has dropped by homeless camps to search for the bikes. She's even offered money to the people living at the camps, and the suspects, to get the bikes back.

"If it’s money you’re after, I will buy them back," the Denver woman says as a message to the thieves, per FOX 31.

If you have any information about the stolen bikes, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.