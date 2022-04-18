$8,000 Worth Of Bikes Stolen From Locked Denver Garage

By Zuri Anderson

April 18, 2022

A Denver couple is frustrated after some thieves managed to break into their garage and steal thousands of dollars worth of bikes, according to FOX 31.

Five out of seven bikes were reportedly taken from the locked up garage the morning of April 10 in the Baker neighborhood. Dominique Vanden Dries told reporters she and her boyfriend woke up to the missing bikes. She believes the suspects broke their alleyway gate fence and picked the lock on their detached garage door.

"They are professional bike thieves," she says. Vanden Dries believes the stolen bikes were worth around $8,000, three of which she owned. Her boyfriend owned one, and another one belonged to her friend, she added.

"They ended up leaving two of the not-so-nice bikes, so they knew what they were doing," the theft victim said. Vanden Dries claims the couple filed a police report and has dropped by homeless camps to search for the bikes. She's even offered money to the people living at the camps, and the suspects, to get the bikes back.

"If it’s money you’re after, I will buy them back," the Denver woman says as a message to the thieves, per FOX 31.

If you have any information about the stolen bikes, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.