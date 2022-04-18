Arizona Experts Believe Moms May Be Major Factor In Fighting Climate Change

Arizona scientists are tapping into the power of moms to help fight the overwhelming effects of climate change, reported 12 News.

Oceanographer Joellen Russell, who works at the University of Arizona's Department of Geosciences, uses robots, satellites, and supercomputers to gauge the ocean's role in climate change. She is also a mother to two children.

Her role as a mother inspired her to lead the nonpartisan group Science Moms. The group is dedicated to explaining climate change in simple ways and motivating moms to demand solutions.

Russel said, "There's nothing more powerful than moms on a mission."

Fighting climate change is personal for Russell, especially in Arizona when it gets too hot to enjoy the outdoors during the summer months. Russell said, "I think being a mom really puts it in perspective."

Russell says that Science Moms is seeking to dispel myths of climate change being a natural phenomenon. She says that Science Moms believes the worst myth of all is that "there is nothing we can do about it."