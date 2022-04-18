Chris Brown Files Police Report Against Unwanted Visitor

The woman had reportedly been spotted by the gate on the street where Brown lives at least 10 times. Police weren't able to make any arrests since no real crime was committed, but they did document her recent visit in an incident report.



Unfortunately, the repeat stalker is only the latest individual to cause a scene at the singer's home within the past year. Last September, police were called to Brown's home after a man on a motor bike spit on his security guard. Prior to that instance, a woman called the cops on the singer after he allegedly smacked her in the head so hard that a piece of her weave came out.



In addition to the list of characters that have attracted police to the property, the "Iffy" singer hasn't done much to keep his home address a secret from the public. Last year, Brown hosted a massive birthday party at his mansion during the pandemic, which drew out hundreds of people with 300-500 cars parked around the home. He also hosted a major yard sale at his property in 2019, however, the singer was not present during the event.