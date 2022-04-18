Chris Brown Files Police Report Against Unwanted Visitor
By Tony M. Centeno
April 18, 2022
Chris Brown has dealt with a number of trespassers at his home in San Fernando Valley in the past but he apparently had enough of one repeat offender who allegedly refuses to stop visiting his house.
According to a report TMZ published Sunday, April 17, the "No Guidance" singer's security had to make a call to the Los Angeles Police Department two weeks ago to report a woman who'd been seemingly stalking his residence. However, the woman disappeared by the time police pulled up to his property. Then, a week later, Breezy's team had to contact LAPD again after the woman returned and got a verbal altercation with the singer's security.
The woman had reportedly been spotted by the gate on the street where Brown lives at least 10 times. Police weren't able to make any arrests since no real crime was committed, but they did document her recent visit in an incident report.
Unfortunately, the repeat stalker is only the latest individual to cause a scene at the singer's home within the past year. Last September, police were called to Brown's home after a man on a motor bike spit on his security guard. Prior to that instance, a woman called the cops on the singer after he allegedly smacked her in the head so hard that a piece of her weave came out.
In addition to the list of characters that have attracted police to the property, the "Iffy" singer hasn't done much to keep his home address a secret from the public. Last year, Brown hosted a massive birthday party at his mansion during the pandemic, which drew out hundreds of people with 300-500 cars parked around the home. He also hosted a major yard sale at his property in 2019, however, the singer was not present during the event.